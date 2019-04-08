Supporters Of Legal Abortion Say Changes In Controversial Bill Need To Be Vetted

  • Jaime Miracle, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
    Statehouse News Bureau

An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation are concerned about changes in what's been known as the "Heartbeat Bill".  

The bill was renamed the “Human Rights Protection Act" by the Senate. And NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio’s Jaime Miracle says doctors, nurses and others are upset about recent changes to it.

“It requires invasive medical procedures. It imposes a $10,000 fine on medical professionals," Miracle says.

Miracle says the bill is being rushed and people who have important points to make are not being heard. If this bill passes in this form, the Senate will have to approve the changes.  Previous versions of this bill passed and were vetoed twice by former Gov. John Kasich. But Gov. Mike DeWine says he will sign it. 

"Heartbeat Bill" Abortion Ban Passes Senate With Legal Challenge Expected

By Mar 13, 2019
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Senate has passed the so-called “Heartbeat Bill,” SB23, which bans an abortion when a viable heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. 

Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Require Burial Or Cremation Of Some Fetal Remains

By Mar 27, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that requires remains of some abortions be buried or cremated. 

DeWine Appoints First Woman To Head Ohio Department Of Health

By Feb 26, 2019
Dr. Amy Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine shake hands after she was sworn in as Director of the Ohio Department of Health.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has filled the final position open in his cabinet, which is likely the most diverse in state history.

Lawsuit Filed Against Ohio Over New Law Banning Abortion Method

By Feb 14, 2019
Ohio House of Representatives
Jo Ingles

Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a new abortion law set to go into effect soon. 

Ohio Lawmaker Wants More Time To Study Changes To Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

By Apr 5, 2019
Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)
Andy Chow

An Ohio House committee has received a new version of the so-called Heartbeat Bill, an abortion ban that could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. And it is raising questions by at least one lawmaker on that committee. 