System To Pay Ohio's 1099, Self-Employed And Other Workers Finally Online

28 minutes ago
  • A sign on a closed barbershop in Westerville. Hair stylists are among the workers who have been waiting to apply for benefits.
    Karen Kasler

This morning brought long-awaited news for the self-employed, independent contractors and 1099 workers in Ohio – the system to pay them jobless benefits is live.

The notice hit inboxes early, said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall.

“At 7am we sent out I think 90,000 emails. And we’ll do another 90,000 emails and then we’ll do – we’ll just gradually get people that notice," Hall said.

To keep the system from crashing, Hall said 208,000 workers who pre-registered over the last few weeks are getting notices, but all workers who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment will also be able to apply Wednesday.

Many have had no income since mid-March, though the state has paid out more than $2 billion in benefits.

 

