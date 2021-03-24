Tax Procrastinators Have Another Reason To Rejoice

Ohioans will have more time to get their state taxes done this year. The deadline for filing and paying those has been delayed.

April 15th is no longer the deadline for filing taxes. The Ohio Department of Taxation has moved the tax filing and payment deadline to May 17th to provide relief to people affected by public safety measures related to the pandemic. Many state and regional taxes that are also due on April 15th will be extended if they are tied to the state’s tax schedule. The state’s move comes after the Internal Revenue Service announced it was moving its tax filing deadline to May 17th also.