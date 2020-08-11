Teachers Union Says More Federal Money Needed For Schools To Reopen

By 17 minutes ago
  • Scott, DiMauro, Ohio Education Assn
    Scott DiMauro, Ohio Education Assn
    Jo Ingles

Some of Ohio’s k-12 school districts will hold online classes at first, while others are trying a hybrid of remote and in person learning. Education leaders say it’s important the schools have proper precautions in place when they do reopen to students. The state’s largest teacher’s union says schools that reopen for in-person classes need to take a lot of costly precautions. 

The Ohio Education Association’s Scott DiMauro says schools have a lot of costs to reopen safely. 

“Hand sanitizer, plexiglass. I know that upgrading HVAC systems is really critical," DiMauro says.

Though there’s a national shortage of school nurses, DiMauro says all schools should have a nurse onsite to deal with COVID, and he says teachers and students must have the equipment and broadband to make the learning effective. The progressive think tank Policy Matters Ohio says more federal money needs to come in to help schools, which lost $300 million in state budget cuts in June.

Related Content

Major Teachers' Union Says Many Schools In Ohio Should Be Online Only This Fall

By Jul 28, 2020
Dan Konik

The state’s largest teachers’ union says schools in areas where coronavirus poses a threat should plan to start online this fall. 

Many Ohio Teachers Are Apprehensive About Going Back To School

By Jul 16, 2020
Sherise Thompson, Teacher, Hilliard City Schools
Jo Ingles

As school districts unveil their plans for resuming school this fall, some teachers are anxious about returning to their classrooms. 

Advocates For Prisoners In Ohio's Lockups Say Thousands Should Be Released Now

By Apr 13, 2020
Sakhorn, Shutterstock.com

Ohio has its first inmate death due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine says an inmate at the Pickaway Correctional Institution has passed away. Last week, a corrections officer at the Marion Correctional Institution died from the illness.

Senate Transportation Budget Includes Change To Low-Income Tax Credit

By Mar 27, 2019

As lawmakers are working out differences in their transportation budgets, there’s one thing in the Senate’s version that doesn’t seem to have anything to do with transportation – a change in a tax credit designed for low-income people. But it’s being tied to the increase in the gas tax.

Committee Spends More Than A Year Reviewing $5.5 Billion In Tax Breaks, Recommends No Changes

By Nov 21, 2018
Karen Kasler

A panel of six lawmakers charged with looking at some of the $9 billion in state tax breaks has recommended none of them be eliminated or cut back for now. Though nothing has changed, it seems few involved in the process are pleased.

Thousands Of Wealthier Ohioans Are Using A Tax Break Meant For Low Income Wage Earners

By Nov 26, 2018
Natee Meepian, Shutterstock.com

This story was updated with new information at 11:30 p.m., Monday, November 26, 2018

Tax reforms in the state in recent years have resulted in some big tax breaks for small businesses owners. But a new study shows tens of thousands of them might also be taking advantage of tax breaks that were meant to help the state’s poorest residents. 

Pay No State Sales Tax This Weekend For Back-To-School Items

By Aug 7, 2020
Dan Konik

Going back to school will be different this year but there’s one thing that won’t change. Ohioans will still be able to take advantage of a tax-free weekend for shopping for those back to school items. And it is happening now. 

Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Underway

By Aug 4, 2017
Dan Konik

If you need to buy some school supplies for the kids or even some new clothes for yourself, this might be the weekend to do it. You won’t pay sales tax on many items purchased in Ohio because of the state’s sales tax holiday. 