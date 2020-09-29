There Are Options For Ohioans Who Hit A Snag With Online Voter Registration

By 5 hours ago
  • Dan Konik

Ohioans have just a few more days to register to vote if they want to cast a ballot in this year’s elections. Most people can go online to register but that might not be as easy for college students or others who move often.

When you register to vote online, the address given on your application must match the one on your driver’s license. If they don't match, you can't register through the online portal. An Ohio license or state issued ID card is not required to register to vote but the system is tied to the BMV for other purposes so registrations that don't match can get kicked out. 

College students, in particular, might discover the, especially problem if you live on or near campus but your parent's address is on your driver's license. 

There are ways to get around the problem. One is to change the address on your driver's license. That can be done by going to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles website. You can change the address on your driver's license without having to get a new license issued. After you change your address online at the BMV, the agency should send you a change of address card, not a new license. And as soon as the address change is registered in the system, you can register to vote online.

The other option is to go old school. You can register on paper. Print out the voter registration form. Fill it out and take it to the local board of elections. That will bypass the match system. 

It's important to register to vote now rather than later. The last day to register is October 5th.

Tags: 
Voter registration
Ohio voters

Related Content

Two Bills Would Create Automated Voter Registration, But In Different Ways

By Jan 13, 2020
Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Gahanna, Ohio
Dan Konik

A pair of bills in the Ohio Legislature would change the way people register to vote, making it an automated process instead requiring them to fill out forms or go online. People could still opt out of the process in both. But the new bill in the House would do it differently than a Senate proposal.

Read This If You Want To Vote In Ohio This November!

By Oct 3, 2019
Dan Konik

If you want to vote in this November's election, you need to make sure you are still on the voter rolls. Here's how to do that.

Some Want Changes To Proposed Voter Registration Bill

By Aug 23, 2019
Dan Konik

A group that says it advocates for voters is proposing some changes to a new bipartisan bill that backers say will make it easier for voters to update their registrations when they deal with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. 

Ohio's Top Elections Official Wants Automatic Voter Registration

By Apr 24, 2019
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s top elections official says it’s already easy to vote in Ohio but he says wants to make it even easier. Here's what he wants to do.