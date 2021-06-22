There Are Some Sticking Points In A Bill That Bans Employers Or Schools From Requiring Vaccines

By 29 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

The controversial bill (HB 248) in the Ohio House that would ban businesses and schools from requiring vaccines was thought to be ready for a possible vote in committee. Instead, it’s been put on hold while lawmakers make some changes.

 

Business groups that often back Republicans have come out against the bill. So has former GOP lawmaker Ross McGregor, testifying against it on behalf of the Ohio Manufacturers Association. He says business owners like him need to be able to require vaccines to protect their employees and customers. 

“This employee can decide ‘I would rather work here than there.' It is their choice. But inside the four walls of my factory, I believe I have the right to require a vaccinated employee if I so choose," McGregor says.

 

McGregor says if many employees become ill at the same time, it can cost businesses a lot of money and even cause supply chain disruptions. For example, he says there was a meat shortage last year after a COVID-19 outbreak at a major meat processing company.

 

The bill also requires schools to tell parents vaccines are not mandatory. Bill sponsor Jennifer Gross (R-Westchester) says the legislation allows schools to continue to require students to get vaccines for childhood illnesses but she says those schools must let the parents know there are religious and medical exceptions available if they choose not to vaccinate their children.

 

The chair of the Ohio House Committee says there are not enough votes to pass the bill right now. He says it will likely be changed before it comes up for a vote.

Tags: 
Vaccinations
Ross McGregor
Jennifer Gross
COVID vaccines
Ohio Manufacturers Association

Related Content

Ohio's Top Doc Says She'll Speak Out On Vaccinations Bill

By Oct 7, 2019
Dr. Amy Acton watches as Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a press conference on banning flavored vaping products.
Karen Kasler

The top doctor in state government said she’s concerned about one of at least three bills in the Ohio legislature that opponents say have some dubious medical science behind them.

Health Care Employers Will Fight Bill To Protect Workers Who Refuse To Get Vaccinations

By Jun 27, 2019
numstocker,shutterstock.com

Health officials plan to oppose a bill under consideration in the Ohio House that would prohibit employers from requiring workers to get vaccines. The son of former U.S Attorney General Bobby Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy came to the Statehouse to support the legislation earlier this week. But many in the public health community stand ready to fight against the bill.

Bill Says Schools Must Inform Parents Of Vaccination Law Exemptions

By Apr 26, 2019
panpilai paipa/shutterstock.com

As the nation battles a measles outbreak, there’s a new bill in the Ohio legislature that would require that parents be told there are exemptions in the law that requires kids to be vaccinated to attend school.

State Issues Urgent Appeal To Prevent Johnson & Johnson Vaccines From Expiring

By Jun 7, 2021
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
OSU Medical Center

There are 200,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ohio that will expire later this month. Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent communication to vaccine providers to ask them to distribute as many doses as possible as quickly as possible.

Doctors Dispel Myths About COVID Vaccines

By Jun 7, 2021
A woman gets a vaccine at drive-through Franklin County clinic
Dan Konik

Doctors blame a range of misinformation and myths for the reasons why more Ohioans are not getting COVID vaccines right now. And health leaders say more people still need to get vaccinated in order to prevent pockets where the virus can be a bigger problem.

Governor Opposes Bill That Prevents Ohio Employers And Schools From Mandating Vaccines

By Jun 11, 2021
Gov. Mike DeWine gets second COVID-19 vaccine
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

A bill in the Ohio House would make it illegal for employers or schools to mandate vaccinations. Gov. Mike DeWine has some thoughts on the measure.