There's No Will Among House Members To Impeach Gov. DeWine At This Point

By 2 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

 

Ohio House Republicans aren’t united behind a plan to impeach Gov. Mike DeWine over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. And if those pushing impeachment want support of Democrats to do that, they might be disappointed. 

While Democrats have been critical of DeWine in some policies, Rep. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus) says there’s no appetite among them to impeach him. 

“We want to focus on getting recovery passed from this COVID-19 crisis, getting people back to work, creating jobs and getting kids back to school in a safe way. This in-fighting between Republicans is their mess, their problem and I don’t think any of my colleagues in my caucus want to touch it," Boggs says.

A spokeswoman for Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Bluffton) says he shares the concerns many members of his caucus have about executive branch overreach and adds he has talked to DeWine about them. At this point, backers of the effort say they lack the votes needed to impeach. 

Tags: 
impeachment
Gov. Mike DeWine
Kristin Boggs
Bob Cupp

