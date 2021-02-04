There's Some Good News On The COVID-19 Front

Ohio has marked an important milestone. For the first time during this pandemic, the Ohio Department of Health reports the number of people who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine outnumbers the total number of cases reported. And that’s not the only positive indicator.

Ohio Hospital Association President and CEO Michael Abrams says hospitalizations are down.

“We are detecting improvement. 2,380 people from Ohio are in the hospital today. For comparison, in mid-December, more than 5,300 were hospitalized," Abrams says.

The state’s health department says as of Wednesday afternoon, 908,096 Ohioans had received at least one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. And that’s 2000 more than the 906,727 people who are reported to contract COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

