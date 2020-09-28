Timken On Why Judicial Appointments Are ‘Motivating To Voters’

  • Jane Timken
    Jane Timken, Ohio Republican Party chair
    Dan Konik

Ohio Republicans are lauding President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Supporters of the president say judicial appointments have become a factor that can mobilize voters.

Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken says Barrett is another “superb” nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, noting Barrett’s academic achievements and time as a federal judge. 

Timken says judicial appointments have become a motivating factor because people realize judges make decisions that affect their everyday lives.  

“We all know the Supreme Court decisions in this country whether it’s based on decisions about our constitutional rights, or regulations that are so important to our businesses and our own daily lives,” says Timken. “That is very motivating to voters. And they want to see a reliable Supreme Court that is going to interpret the law and support the constitution that’s written, and not legislate from the bench.” 

Democrats have argued that the U.S. Senate must wait until after the election before appointing a replacement for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

