Trump Wins Ohio, By A Bigger Margin Than In 2016

By & Andy Chow 1 hour ago

Ohio Republicans are claiming a Donald Trump victory in the state with more than 5.6 million votes cast and counted. The unofficial results are showing Trump with a more than 8-point lead over Democrat Joe Biden. Election night saw the outcomes turn in a little slower than usual with several big wins for the GOP. 

Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken took the stage just after midnight on election night to declare a win for President Donald Trump. 

"That means the president's America First policies that resonates with Ohioans. I feel like we're gonna have a good night. It's gonna be close in the rest in the country but I continue to believe that Americans and Ohioans believe in the American dream," Timken said.

The results are still unofficial in Ohio. However, Trump has a lead of more than 470,000 votes in the state with more than 285,000 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots. 

The results watch party for the Ohio Republicans was an unusual event compared to past election nights. Instead of supporters gathering in a large ballroom, different Republican campaigns were set up in their own private rooms at a Westerville hotel with a live stream of the speakers once they took the stage. 

Among those speaker was U.S. Rob Portman who says Trump once again appealed to Ohioans with his economic message. 

"I'm confident that we will win Ohio. And I think the reason Republicans will win Ohio is very simple. The economic message really works here. And if you look at what happened in the economy for Ohio and for the country prior to the COVID crisis, you know, we were hitting on all cylinders," Portman said.

Trump's success in Ohio was a continuation of what he saw in 2016, with the historically Democratic countiesof Mahoning and Lorain flipping to Trump.  

Republican strategist Mark Weaver says the election night results are a strong sign that Ohio is firmly a "red" state, a claim he made on election night four years ago. Weaver says people who used to align with Democrats are feeling forgotten by the party.  

"The big surprise is that pieces of eastern Ohio that used to be Democrat, reliably so are now turning Republican, Mahoning County perhaps being the most prominent of those," Weaver said.

The night also went well for Republican legislative leaders. The Republican caucuses picked up seats in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate expanding the existing supermajority in the state. But the GOP did split on the Ohio Supreme Court, with Justice Judi French losing and Justice Sharon Kennedy keeping her seat on the bench. 

There was no ballroom, no party with the Ohio Democratic Party. Because of COVID, the party offered up a webinar with Chairman David Pepper. But there wasn’t much for Democrats to cheer about anyway. They lost the presidential race in Ohio and many big offices. Pepper says they did the best they could with the resources they had. 

“We worked very hard, frankly, with less resources than other states. We’re very proud of that. And we are proud to have fought this battle to where it is tonight. We were very efficient. Our field team, we couldn’t have been more scrappy dealing with a very big state working very hard every day. And, unlike the controversy of 16, we certainly did not divert resources from other critical swing states," Pepper said.

Democrats picked up one of the two Supreme Court seats up for grabs as former Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner defeated Republican Justice Judi French. Pepper sees that as a win. 

“Even one pickup is a major win because Chief Justice O’Connor, for those of us in Ohio who know, she’s been a less partisan, more statesmanlike, figure," Pepper said.

In the end, all 12 Republican and 4 Democrats in Ohio’s Congressional delegation were able to hang on to their seats. Pepper says there’s a reason for that. 

“Let’s remember all 12 of these districts were badly gerrymandered. They were drawn to avoid any competition," Pepper said.

The Congressional maps will be redrawn next year under new rules designed to make the process less partisan. But with these latest victories, Republicans will still have an advantage in that map drawing process. 

Tags: 
Election 2020
2020 presidential election
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Jane Timken
David Pepper
Mark Weaver
Rob Portman

Five Ohio Counties May Have Clues To Watch On Election Night

By 8 hours ago
The map of Ohio's presidential vote in 2016, when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by carrying 80 counties. He won by 8 points.
ohioelectionresults.com

Ohio may not be the battleground state it usually is in a presidential election, since the national focus is likely to be on Pennsylvania. But Ohio’s status as a state that mirrors the national vote – a bellwether – is at stake this time.

Ohio Voters Line Up For Early Morning Voting On Election Day

By & Jo Ingles & Karen Kasler 16 hours ago
Early morning voters line up at this precinct in Canal Winchester with sunrise on the horizon.
Andy Chow

Many voters lined up at their local polling location around the state to kick-off the last day of voting in the 2020 election. Even with an emphasis on early voting, there were still long lines spotted in Ohio.

DeWine Among Millions Of Ohioans Waiting In Lines To Vote On Election Day

By 12 hours ago
Gov. Mike DeWine checks in to vote at the Cedarland Event Center in Cedarville, after waiting in line to vote on Election Day.
Karen Kasler

Though a record 3.4 million Ohioans cast ballots early by mail or in person, among those standing in lines to vote on election day was Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, near his home in Cedarville.

Long Waits Again As Thousands Cast Ballots At Close Of Weekend Early Voting In Ohio

By Karen Kasler Nov 2, 2020
An overhead shot of the line behind the Franklin County Board of Elections early vote center around 3:30pm on Sunday, the final day of weekend early voting.
Karen Kasler

Thousands of Ohioans cast ballots on the final day of weekend early voting in Ohio – some standing in line for hours. That includes many at the early voting center in the state capital.

Ohio's Secretary Of State Says He's Pleased With Early Vote Efforts

By Nov 1, 2020
Sec. of State Frank LaRose (R)
Jo Ingles

Early vote centers throughout the state have been busy all weekend. In fact, they’ve been busy since October 6th when Ohioans could begin voting. The state’s election chief is happy about that. 