Two Bills Would Create Automatic Voter Registration, But In Different Ways

By 5 hours ago
  • Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Gahanna, Ohio
    Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Gahanna, Ohio
    Dan Konik

A pair of bills in the Ohio Legislature would change the way people register to vote, making it an automatic process instead requiring them to fill out forms or go online. People could still opt out of the process in both. But the new bill in the House would do it differently than a Senate proposal.

Currently, when you go to the BMV, the clerk should ask if you want to register to vote or update your registration. If you say yes, you are given a form to do that. But Democratic State Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) says that system isn’t working well.

“When you compare Ohio to the other states surrounding us who are guided also by the Motor Voter law,  we don’t perform as good as they do when it comes to voter registration in similar systems," Sweeney says.

Sweeney thinks there are several reasons why Ohioans are not registering to vote or changing their registrations when they go to the BMV.

“There are already long lines at the BMV and they don’t want to have to fill out any more paperwork. People already think they are registered or people at the BMV are not asking for a variety of reason to get people through the line," Sweeney says.

Both Sweeney’s bill, and the one in the Senate, would automatically update voter registrations with the information provided. People could opt out if they wanted. But unlike the Senate bill, hers would not allow people to declare a party at the point of registration. They’d still need to do that when they vote in the primary as they currently do. And Sweeney’s bill would use high school enrollment records to register new voters. 

The Senate bill is co-sponsored by a Republican and a Democrat. Sweeney says no House Republicans have signed onto her bill yet though she says some have voiced support for it.

A pair of bills would change the way people register to vote in Ohio, making it an automatic process instead requiring them to fill out forms or go online. People could still opt out of the process in both. But the bill in the House would do it differently than a Senate proposal.

Tags: 
Bride Rose Sweeney
Voter registration
Ohio House
Ohio Senate

Related Content

Ohio Bill Would Eliminate Sales Tax On College Textbooks

By Nov 14, 2019
Valery Karpeev, Shutterstock.com

State lawmakers are looking at a proposal to eliminate sales taxes on college textbooks. Efforts to remove those taxes have not gone anywhere before but the lawmakers sponsoring it hope this time will be different.

Democrats Propose Making Election Day A Paid Holiday In Ohio

By Nov 5, 2019

On this election day, two Democratic state lawmakers announced they’re introducing a bill to make future general election days paid state holidays for all Ohio workers.

Read This If You Want To Vote In Ohio This November!

By Oct 3, 2019
Dan Konik

If you want to vote in this November's election, you need to make sure you are still on the voter rolls. Here's how to do that.

Some Want Changes To Proposed Voter Registration Bill

By Aug 23, 2019
Dan Konik

A group that says it advocates for voters is proposing some changes to a new bipartisan bill that backers say will make it easier for voters to update their registrations when they deal with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. 

Ohio's Top Elections Official Wants Automatic Voter Registration

By Apr 24, 2019
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s top elections official says it’s already easy to vote in Ohio but he says wants to make it even easier. Here's what he wants to do.