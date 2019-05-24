U. S. Supreme Court Says Ohio Doesn't Have To Draw New Congressional Map For Now

The US Supreme Court has issued a stay that says Ohio and Michigan don’t have to draw up new Congressional district maps until after two rulings expected next month. 

The state appealed a ruling from a federal court in Cincinnati, which said Ohio’s Congressional district map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered and a new map had to be drawn by June 14.

Attorney General Dave Yost had asked for a delay, saying the rulings on maps from Maryland and North Carolina could affect Ohio’s map.

But the groups that sued the state pushed back, saying Republicans who drew the map were trying to "run out the clock" to draw a new one before next year’s Congressional election.

gerrymandering
Congressional redistricting

Federal Judges Reject Stay On Drawing New Congressional Map

By May 9, 2019
Ohio's existing Congressional district map
Ohio Secretary of State

A panel of three federal judges that ruled Ohio's Congressional district map is unconstitutional has denied a request from the state to delay their order to draw a new map next month. The state now plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stay that decision.

Urgency To Redraw Ohio's Congressional Maps Varies Among Democrats, Republicans

By May 9, 2019
Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron), House minority leader, wants the General Assembly to start the process of redrawing the Congressional map.
Andy Chow

A federal court has denied Ohio’s request to delay new congressional map drawing. The request was filed after the court ruled that the current district lines are gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. The state says it’s still looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the decision pending its appeal. But a top Ohio Democrat says now is the time for the state to get the ball rolling on drawing the new congressional districts. 

Long Road For Controversial Congressional Map, And It's Not Over Yet

By May 8, 2019
Ohio's Congressional district map, separated so the outlines of each district can be clearly seen. Former Rep. Mike Curtin (D-Columbus) created the map as an opponent of it.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s Congressional map is likely headed to the US Supreme Court, after a panel of federal judges ruled it’s unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor one political party over the other.