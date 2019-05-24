U. S. Supreme Court Says Ohio Doesn't Have To Draw New Congressional Map For Now

The US Supreme Court has issued a stay that says Ohio and Michigan don’t have to draw up new Congressional district maps until after two rulings expected next month.

The state appealed a ruling from a federal court in Cincinnati, which said Ohio’s Congressional district map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered and a new map had to be drawn by June 14.

Attorney General Dave Yost had asked for a delay, saying the rulings on maps from Maryland and North Carolina could affect Ohio’s map.

But the groups that sued the state pushed back, saying Republicans who drew the map were trying to "run out the clock" to draw a new one before next year’s Congressional election.