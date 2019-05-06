Urban Districts Criticize New School Funding Formula Proposal

Ohio’s eight urban school districts are calling for changes to the newly-proposed school funding formula saying more factors need to be taken into account.

Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, told the Ohio House Finance committee that more changes must be made to the formula created by Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson).

“While the effort was right and the great majority of Ohio districts have moved on to a real formula, it wasn’t significantly accounting for the needs of urban communities and large communities,” says Gordon.

His district and most of the other seven urban districts in the Ohio 8 Coalition would not see an increase in funding through the new formula.

Gordon points out that Cleveland would actually see additional funding under the current formula but he says the state still needs to find a long-term solution.