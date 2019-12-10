U.S. Senator Says Impeachment Isn't Preventing Important Legislation From Moving

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says progress is being made in Washington D.C. while two articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump are being brought forward in the Democratic dominated U.S. House.

Sen. Portman says he's seeing a shift in Washington right now, despite impeachment proceedings.

“If you had asked me yesterday, I might have had a little different view which is it has made it’s made it much harder because I think it has but suddenly we are getting these breakthroughs," Portman says.

Portman says he’s pleased the bipartisan bills that will fund the National Defense Authorization Act and approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will get a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives soon. Portman says it’s a sign Democrats are willing to move beyond the impeachment issue that has dominated attention in D.C. lately.

“It’s been harder but we have begun to push some things through here at the end of the year in this last couple of weeks. I think Democrats probably understand in the House that they need some accomplishments – that impeachment is not adequate for them to take back to their voters," Portman says.

Portman says he hopes some spending bills that have been on hold will also be voted on and passed in the next couple of weeks.