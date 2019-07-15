U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Blames President Trump For Being Denied Access To Border Facility

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says he was denied access to a Customs and Border Control detention facility that houses children over the weekend. Brown wanted to see the facilities holding children that some other lawmakers have described as cramped and smelly. Brown is telling reporters he blames top administration officials for wanting to keep him from seeing inhumane treatment there.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he was turned away from the facility on the southern border where children were housed. But he doesn’t blame the federal workers who prevented access to the facility.

“I blame the president, vice president and top people at these agencies who clearly are implementing a policy that is anti-American, un-American, and contrary to our values and morally reprehensible when you separate children from their parents. Period," Brown says.

Brown says he is co-sponsoring new legislation with U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-New Mexico) that will mandate health screenings, nutritious food and reasonable basic accommodations for those being held in these facilities. Brown says the family separations need to stop now.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) also visited the border this weekend. He says more needs to be done to solve the crisis. He plans to speak to reporters about his experience tomorrow.