U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Blames President Trump For Being Denied Access To Border Facility

By 1 minute ago
  • U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    Statehouse News Bureau

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says he was denied access to a Customs and Border Control detention facility that houses children over the weekend. Brown wanted to see the facilities holding children that some other lawmakers have described as cramped and smelly. Brown is telling reporters he blames top administration officials for wanting to keep him from seeing inhumane treatment there.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he was turned away from the facility on the southern border where children were housed. But he doesn’t blame the federal workers who prevented access to the facility.

“I blame the president, vice president and top people at these agencies who clearly are implementing a policy that is anti-American, un-American, and contrary to our values and morally reprehensible when you separate children from their parents. Period," Brown says.

Brown says he is co-sponsoring new legislation with U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-New Mexico) that will mandate health screenings, nutritious food and reasonable basic accommodations for those being held in these facilities. Brown says the family separations need to stop now. 

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) also visited the border this weekend. He says more needs to be done to solve the crisis. He plans to speak to reporters about his experience tomorrow.

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
Rob Portman
immigration

Related Content

Sherrod Brown Pushes Trump Administration On Overtime Pay

By Jun 17, 2019
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream in Columbus announcing the Obama Administration’s new overtime salary threshold in May 2016.
Andy Chow

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is proposing a bill that would require overtime pay for any salaried worker making less than $51,064, a more than $15,000 increase to the Trump Administration's proposed threshold.

Brown Proposes More Money For Families Hit By Substance Abuse

By May 13, 2019
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
Andy Chow

A bill in the U.S. Senate is seeking to provide more financial help for children who become victims of the opioid crisis and the families who take those children in.

Early Sherrod Brown Supporter Says She's Disappointed He Won't Run For President

By Mar 7, 2019
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (in red) at a post-election event in November, also featuring ex-Ohio Republican Party chair Kevin DeWine, former Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik, former Success Group president Dan McCarthy and Obama Ohio campaign mgr Aaron Pickrell.
Karen Kasler

One of the earliest supporters of a possible presidential campaign by Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator says she has mixed feelings that he won’t be running for the Oval Office next year.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Says He Won't Run For President In 2020

By Mar 7, 2019
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
Dan Konik

Following an exploratory tour that took him to four early voting states, Ohio Sen. Sherrod announced today that he has decided not to seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. Brown, Ohio's senior U.S. Senator, said he made his decision a couple of days ago. 

"Buy American" Bill Would Create Accountability For Federal Contracts

By May 14, 2019
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio)
Andy Chow

The state’s two U.S. Senators are teaming up to encourage federal contractors to put more effort into buying American-made products. 

Ohio Senators Outline Changes They Want To Federal Tax Reform

By Feb 15, 2019
Left to Right - Republican Sen. Rob Portman, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown
Statehouse News Bureau

The 2017 Republican tax law changes are in full effect this year, and the average federal tax refund is down nearly 9 percent from a year ago. The law lowers federal withholding paychecks and increases the standard deduction for individuals, but it also takes away some deductions. And if taxpayers haven’t adjusted their withholding, they might find themselves with smaller refunds or even owing money this year. What do Ohio's senators think about this?  

Sherrod Brown, Rob Portman Take Different Approaches With Shutdown

By Jan 18, 2019
Andy Chow

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators are speaking out against the federal government shutdown, but U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) are taking different stances to bringing it back open. 

Senate Strips PTSD, Immigration Provisions From BWC Budget

By Jun 27, 2019
The William Green Building, home to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation in Columbus.
Daniel Konik

The Senate has passed a $645 million budget for the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, after stripping out sections added by the House on first responders and immigration.

Governor Kasich says, "Don't Blame Immigrants For Taking Your Jobs."

By Oct 23, 2018
July 2018
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich says it’s not right for immigrants to be blamed for taking jobs away from Ohioans. 

Immigration Protests Continue

By Jul 5, 2018
Jo Ingles

Protests against current immigration policies continue around the Statehouse. While the state doesn’t dictate that policy, activists say it has a lot to lose from it. 

Activists Protest Federal Child Separation Policy

By Jun 20, 2018
Columbus, Ohio
Jo Ingles

After more than a week of controversy over separating children from their parents who are illegally crossing the border from Mexico, President Trump is reportedly going to sign a temporary executive order that would keep families together. Earlier today, before that announcement, protestors crowded onto the sidewalk in front of an ICE office in Columbus. 

New Poll Shows How Ohioans Feel About Immigration, Trade And More

By Jun 14, 2018
Quinnipiac University logo

A new poll shows overall, nearly seven in ten Ohio voters surveyed say they are very or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Ohio right now. They also weighed in on issues like tariffs on Chinese products and immigration. 