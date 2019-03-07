U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Says He Won't Run For President In 2020

By 30 seconds ago
  • U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
    Dan Konik

Brown, Ohio's senior U.S. Senator, said he made his decision a couple of days ago. 

Throughout the past couple of months, Sherrod Brown has campaigned in four early primary and caucus states.

But Brown said, after careful thought and talking with his family, he thinks he can be more effective by staying in the U.S. Senate. 

"It's not fear of any specific opponent. It wasn't process. It wasn't money," Brown told reporters in a conference call to explain his decision.

If Brown had gotten into the race, he would have had to come up with millions of dollars to compete in what looks to be a huge primary field. At least a dozen Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, have either announced or are considering a run for the White House in 2020. 

Brown said his goal was never really to be president but to drive the national conversation to focus on issues involving working Ohioans. And he said his “Dignity of Work” tour has accomplished that because many of the candidates in the race are now talking more about those issues.

Brown said he’s not endorsing any other Democratic candidate at this point and promises to help any of them as they talk about issues involving workers. 

Brown's decision not to run for president in 2020 comes on the heels of some others who were thought to be contenders. In the past few days, former First Lady, Secretary of State and the 2012 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, has said she wouldn't run this time around. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also confirmed he wouldn't be running. 

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Sherrod Brown Wrapping Up Tour Of Early Primary States

By Mar 1, 2019
Andy Chow

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is starting the final leg of his tour of the early presidential primary and caucus states. As he visits South Carolina, Brown says he’s learned a lot as he gets closer to making a decision on a possible presidential run. 

ECOT Case Still Ongoing, Though No Criminal Charges So Far

By Feb 28, 2019
ECOT founder Bill Lager speaks to a crowd of supporters of the online charter school at a Statehouse rally in May 2017.
Karen Kasler

The state says the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow still owes tens of millions of dollars for students it didn’t have but was paid to educate. Last year, an audit of what was the state’s largest online charter school was turned over to the Franklin County Prosecutor and the federal government for possible criminal charges.

Ohio Senators Outline Changes They Want To Federal Tax Reform

By Feb 15, 2019
Left to Right - Republican Sen. Rob Portman, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown
Statehouse News Bureau

The 2017 Republican tax law changes are in full effect this year, and the average federal tax refund is down nearly 9 percent from a year ago. The law lowers federal withholding paychecks and increases the standard deduction for individuals, but it also takes away some deductions. And if taxpayers haven’t adjusted their withholding, they might find themselves with smaller refunds or even owing money this year. What do Ohio's senators think about this?  

Sherrod Brown Taking His Tour To New Hampshire

By Feb 8, 2019
Karen Kasler

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is heading to New Hampshire to kickoff the second leg of his tour of the early presidential primary states. Brown says he's nearing a decision about whether to make a run for the White House.

Campaign Experts Weigh In On Sherrod Brown's Tour Of Key Presidential States

By Jan 31, 2019
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) kicked off his "Dignity of Work" tour of key presidential primary and caucus states Wednesday night in Brunswick, OH.
Nick Castele

Ohio’s senior US Senator has launched a tour of key presidential primary and caucus states, but says he hasn’t yet decided if he’ll seek the Democratic nomination in 2020.  But three campaign experts in Ohio have thoughts on Sherrod Brown’s “Dignity of Work” tour.