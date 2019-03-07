U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Says He Won't Run For President In 2020

Brown, Ohio's senior U.S. Senator, said he made his decision a couple of days ago.

Throughout the past couple of months, Sherrod Brown has campaigned in four early primary and caucus states.

But Brown said, after careful thought and talking with his family, he thinks he can be more effective by staying in the U.S. Senate.

"It's not fear of any specific opponent. It wasn't process. It wasn't money," Brown told reporters in a conference call to explain his decision.

If Brown had gotten into the race, he would have had to come up with millions of dollars to compete in what looks to be a huge primary field. At least a dozen Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, have either announced or are considering a run for the White House in 2020.

Brown said his goal was never really to be president but to drive the national conversation to focus on issues involving working Ohioans. And he said his “Dignity of Work” tour has accomplished that because many of the candidates in the race are now talking more about those issues.

Brown said he’s not endorsing any other Democratic candidate at this point and promises to help any of them as they talk about issues involving workers.

Brown's decision not to run for president in 2020 comes on the heels of some others who were thought to be contenders. In the past few days, former First Lady, Secretary of State and the 2012 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, has said she wouldn't run this time around. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also confirmed he wouldn't be running.