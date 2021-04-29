Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Southwest Ohio Friday

By 2 minutes ago
  • Vice President Kamala Harris
    Vice President Kamala Harris
    Numena Studios, Shutterstock.com

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be in the Cincinnati area tomorrow. Details of her visit are not yet known.  

Democratic Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says Harris will be talking about President Biden’s plan for building communities through a $4 trillion economic aid package. 

“I do know that she will be talking about local infrastructure but that’s about as much as I know," Harris says.

Driehaus says people in her community are hoping the federal government will provide funding for the Brent Spence bridge that links Ohio with Kentucky as well as a local viaduct. 

Tags: 
Kamala Harris
Denise Driehaus
infrastructure

Related Content

Ohio Democrats Hear Biden, Harris At "Virtual" State Convention

By Aug 3, 2020
Joe Biden did a campaign stop in Columbus in March, a few weeks before COVID-19 shutdowns began.
Daniel Konik

A little over two weeks before the Democratic National Convention meets mostly virtually, Ohio Democrats held their own virtual convention this weekend – hearing presentations from the party’s likely nominee and the woman who may be his running mate.

Lawmakers Frustrated Over Opioid Drug Abuse Problem And Want Action Now

By Jo Ingles Sep 28, 2016

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say the opioid abuse crisis is so bad that all state lawmakers should be called together at the Statehouse to deal with it.

U.S. Senators Weigh In On President Biden's Infrastructure Plan

By Apr 28, 2021
Construction near Columbus
Statehouse News Bureau

After 100 days in office, President Joe Biden is set to lay out his legislative agenda before his first joint session of Congress tonight. Ohio’s two Senators are split over the plans they think he will talk about. 

Ohio Is Watching More Than A Hundred Dams In Poor Condition

By Dec 6, 2019
Construction began on repairs to the crumbling earthen dam at Buckeye Lake in March 2015. Water levels were lowered, which upset residents, businesses and visitors. The project ended in November 2018.
Karen Kasler

Just over a year ago, the $100 million project to repair the crumbling earthen dam at Buckeye Lake was finished two years early.  But the state is looking at dozens of the 1420 dams in Ohio that could be failing.

Democrats Blast DeWine Gas Tax Hike, But He Says It's Necessary

By Feb 25, 2019
Democrat Richard Cordray (left) and Republican Mike DeWine shake hands before the final gubernatorial debate, sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission.
David Petkiewicz, Cleveland.com

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has found himself in a tough position right at the start of his administration – having to raise a tax that hits most Ohioans. And Democrats have pounced on him for it.