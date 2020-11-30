Visits With Nursing Home Residents Are More Challenging Now But Possible

Families of nursing home residents are being urged to refrain from a common practice this time of year - taking their loved one home for a holiday celebration. But that is not being allowed this year due to the potential spread of COVID-19.

Pete Van Runkle speaks for nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the Ohio Health Care Association. He says residents should not leave because of the pandemic.

“That’s really a good way to get exposed and then potentially expose everyone else in the building," Van Runkle says.

Van Runkle says the better thing to do is schedule a compassionate care visit inside the facility. But he admits that might not be possible if COVID is prevalent in the building. Other safe options include phone calls, visual conferencing or visiting through a window from the outside.

