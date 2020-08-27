Vitale Referred To Elections Commission Over Campaign Finance Issues

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) has referred Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) to the Ohio Elections Commission based on several potential campaign finance issues. Among the referrals is a claim that Vitale mixed funds from personal or business accounts with his campaign account.

In the referral, LaRose says Vitale turned in a blank campaign finance report a day after the deadline, and also said Vitale directs students in his concealed carry class to pay through his campaign website.

There are six claims in the referral, which include alleged discrepancies in reporting online campaign contributions.

"I swore an oath to uphold the law, so when I see an apparent violation of our state’s campaign finance statutes, I am duty bound to refer it to the Ohio Elections Commission. All public officials must be held accountable," LaRose said in a written statement.

Vitale has been a vocal critic of Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the non-essential business shutdown. He is among the four House Republicans who are leading the charge in seeking impeachment.

Vitale could not be reached for comment.