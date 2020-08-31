Vote Expected Tuesday On Bill To Offer Protection From COVID-Related Lawsuits

By Aug 31, 2020
  • Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers will hold a final vote next week on a bill that would shield first responders, businesses and schools from coronavirus-related lawsuits from patients, customers or students.

Rep. Diane Grendell (R-Geauga County) calls this a “good Samaritan bill”.

She said it would protect responsible businesses, entities and workers from what she calls frivolous lawsuits that could come from following state cleanliness guidelines all the way to making life-and-death decisions on who gets medical supplies.

“If you're reckless or if you do something intentionally, you aren't covered," Grendell said. "It's a very low standard, but it's only for COVID and it's only for protecting the people who are making the quick decisions.”

Grendell, who thinks businesses and schools should all be open, noted there was little opponent testimony and only a handful of no votes.

“We had two opponents that were from nursing homes saying that it let everybody have free reign. And no, it doesn't," Grendell said. "It's only for COVID and they’re not protected if they're reckless or if they do something intentionally to harm somebody with COVID.”

The House must approve Senate changes to the bill before it can go to Gov. Mike DeWine, who supports the idea.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - business
Diane Grendell
legal immunity

Related Content

Republican Lawmakers Launch Attempt To Impeach DeWine

By Aug 24, 2020
Ohio House

For the first time in more than a century,  Ohio state lawmakers have drafted articles of impeachment against a sitting governor. And it's a Republican representative targeting a fellow member of the GOP.

Fate Of Bill That Changes COVID-19 Data Lies With The Ohio Senate

By Jun 19, 2020
People Image Studio, Shutterstock.com

The Ohio Senate is being asked to consider a bill passed along party lines in the House that requires new reporting standards for COVID19. 

More Than Half Of The State's Bars And Restaurants Could Be In Jeopardy Of Closing Soon

By Aug 12, 2020
A restaurant in northeast Columbus advertises dine-in service.
Karen Kasler

More than half of the state’s restaurants and bars could be out of business soon, according to a survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association. Owners of those establishments say the restrictions put on them because of COVID-19 are hurting their businesses. And they fear it will get worse.

Ohio Bans Restaurants, Bars From Serving Alcohol After 10 p.m.

By Jul 31, 2020
Arina P. Habich, Shutterstock.com

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission adopted a rule banning restaurants and bars in Ohio from serving alcohol after 10 p.m. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says this rule can help stem the spread of COVID-19. But restaurant and bar owners believe they're being unfairly targeted.