Voter Rights Group Pitches Ballot Initiative As "Popular Across Political Spectrum"

By 1 minute ago
  • Voting in Ohio
    Karen Kasler

The coalition pushing constitutional protections for voter rights is one step closer to circulating their petition for signatures and they're pitching the potential ballot measure as something that can have widespread support.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) approved the petition language for the proposed "Secure and Fair Elections Amendment."

The ballot initiative would create automatic voter registration, guarantee 28 days of early voting, and allow same day registration and voting. 

Bennett Guess, ACLU of Ohio's executive director, says this proposal has had bipartisan support in other states because it adds protections and encourages voter participation.

"And surely we can all agree that that's an important step that we can take as Ohioans," says Bennett, adding that a similar measure passed with overwhelming support in Michigan's 2018 election.

So far there's no organized opposition against the measure.

If the Ohio Ballot Board approves it, the group can officially begin collecting signatures.

Advocates for the initiative have until July to collect 442,958 valid signatures in order to qualify for the November ballot.

Ballot Initiative - Voter Rights

Related Content

Voting Rights Advocates File New Petition For Ballot Measure

By Feb 10, 2020
voting
Dan Konik

A collection of voting rights advocates have delivered a revised petition to state officials in hopes of putting their issue on the November ballot, which would expand voter registration and solidify early voting.

Yost Rejects Ballot Initiative's Petition Summary Language

By Jan 31, 2020
Karen Kasler

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected language for a potential ballot issue on voting. The group behind the initiative to expand and solidify voter rights says they remain committed to the issue.

Professor Believes Ballot Measure Could Lead To Higher Voter Turnout

By Jan 27, 2020
Debbie Holmes/WOSU

An elections law professor says the proposed constitutional amendment that would create new voter registration provisions and put existing statute in the state constitution would likely lead to more voter engagement.