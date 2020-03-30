Voter Rights Groups File Challenge To Ohio Primary Absentee Extension

By Mar 30, 2020
  • House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters after session on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
    House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters after session on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
    Karen Kasler

The ACLU of Ohio has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio claiming the new absentee voting extension is "cumbersome."

The Ohio House and Ohio Senate set the absentee voting deadline at April 28 through HB197. This sets the end date of the primary much earlier than the June 2 date laid out by Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The current absentee voting process would require LaRose's office to send postcards informing voters about the absentee voting extension. Voters can print out and mail an absentee ballot request or call their local board of elections and ask them to mail one to them. Then that voter can fill-out an absentee ballot application and send it back to the local board of elections. That request would be processed and an absentee ballot would be sent.

Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters says this is a multi-step process that relies on several transactions through the postal service. She says this doesn't give voters enough time to cast a ballot by April 28.

"Ohio's vote by mail system is not set up to be implemented in a short time frame that serves millions of Ohioans at once," says Miller.

The lawsuit asks the court to:

  • Order county board of elections to directly mail primary ballots to all registered voters who have not already cast a ballot
  • Allow voters who do not receive a ballot in time to vote at the board of elections
  • Select a new election date that would "allow elections officials enough time to effectively administer the election and inform voters about how the primary election will proceed"
  • Set the voter registration date 30 days prior to the new primary date

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says they agreed to the April 28 date so Democrats would have enough time to seat presidential delegates for their convention. He added that voters who were disappointed that they were not able to vote in-person on March 17 will be ready to cast a ballot through this process.

"The folks that want to vote, I think they're probably anxious to vote. They were ready to go on Election Day and cast their ballots," Householder said after the House passed the bill with the absentee voting extension. "And so, when it comes in, I think those people that chose to vote are waiting anxiously and they'll probably cast those ballots and they'll do it in a timely fashion."

LaRose's office issued a statement in response to the lawsuit.

Maggie Sheehan, spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office says, "While Secretary LaRose is the named defendant in today’s action, it is ultimately H.B. 197 - which passed the Ohio General Assembly with unanimous, bipartisan votes in both the Ohio House and the Ohio Senate - that is being challenged. His sworn duty as Secretary of State is to carry out the law as the legislature crafts it on behalf of Ohio voters and to give them confidence in Ohio’s elections."

Tags: 
2020 presidential primary
Coronavirus

Related Content

Lawmakers Extend Primary Absentee Voting, But Not Date Of Primary

By Mar 25, 2020
A box to drop off absentee ballots sits in the parking lot of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland.
Karen Kasler

The bill that made some changes across state law related to coronavirus also set a new ending for the Ohio primary, after polling places were shut down just hours before election day.

Lawmakers Unanimously Pass Major Package Of Changes For Coronavirus

By Mar 25, 2020
Senators are spaced apart for session. They're dressed casually at the suggestion of leadership, which noted that business attire may not be laundered as often as casual clothing.
Karen Kasler

In a strong showing of unity, state lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill making a lot of changes in state law related to the response to coronavirus – but they stress that they’re only temporary. The package now goes on to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Thousands Of Poll Workers Confused By Conflicting Messages About Primary Postponement

By Mar 17, 2020
A sign was set out to greet would-be voters at a polling place in Powell in Delaware County, telling them there would be no in-person voting today.
Jo Ingles

A court ruling to go ahead with today’s primary and then an order to shut down all 3,600 polling places caused confusion for many Ohioans – but maybe no group was more affected than the tens of thousands of people set to work the polls.