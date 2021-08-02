Voters To Decide Primaries For Congressional 11th And 15th Districts Tomorrow

Early voting has ended for special election primaries in Ohio's 11th and 15th Congressional districts. Election day is tomorrow/Tuesday.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says low turnout is pretty common in August special elections like this one because many people are on vacation and not thinking about voting. And he says that’s the case so far.

“We are seeing low turnout and that’s why we are doing all we can to try to boost participation," LaRose says.

Voters in the 11th Congressional district primary are determining candidates for the November election for the seat vacated by now Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge. Voters in the 15th Congressional district are deciding who'll vie for the seat vacated by new Ohio Chamber of Commerce President Steve Stivers.