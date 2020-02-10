Voting Rights Advocates File New Petition For Ballot Measure

    Dan Konik

A collection of voting rights advocates have delivered a revised petition to state officials in hopes of putting their issue on the November ballot, which would expand voter registration and solidify early voting.

Supporters of the "Secure and Fair Elections" amendment turned in a second draft of their petition, after the Ohio attorney general rejected their first copy. The AG's office said the first petition's summary was longer than the language for the actual constitutional amendment.

The coalition, led by the ACLU of Ohio, wants to create an automatic voter registration system through the BMV, allow for same day registration and voting, and a constitutional guarantee for 28 days of early voting.

This is similar to a measure that received overwhelming support in Michigan.

The group will have to collect about 443,000 valid signatures by July to qualify for the November ballot.

Yost Rejects Ballot Initiative's Petition Summary Language

By Jan 31, 2020
Karen Kasler

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected language for a potential ballot issue on voting. The group behind the initiative to expand and solidify voter rights says they remain committed to the issue.

Professor Believes Ballot Measure Could Lead To Higher Voter Turnout

By Jan 27, 2020
Debbie Holmes/WOSU

An elections law professor says the proposed constitutional amendment that would create new voter registration provisions and put existing statute in the state constitution would likely lead to more voter engagement.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment Seeks To Expand, Solidify Voter Rights

By Jan 22, 2020
Daniel Konik

A group known as Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections has filed a petition with the Ohio Attorney General's Office to propose a voting-related constitutional amendment for this November's ballot.