Voting Rights Advocates File New Petition For Ballot Measure

A collection of voting rights advocates have delivered a revised petition to state officials in hopes of putting their issue on the November ballot, which would expand voter registration and solidify early voting.

Supporters of the "Secure and Fair Elections" amendment turned in a second draft of their petition, after the Ohio attorney general rejected their first copy. The AG's office said the first petition's summary was longer than the language for the actual constitutional amendment.

The coalition, led by the ACLU of Ohio, wants to create an automatic voter registration system through the BMV, allow for same day registration and voting, and a constitutional guarantee for 28 days of early voting.

This is similar to a measure that received overwhelming support in Michigan.

The group will have to collect about 443,000 valid signatures by July to qualify for the November ballot.