Wage Hike Possible For People Who Care For Disabled Ohioans

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse earlier today to support a proposed wage increase for workers who assist individuals with disabilities.

Representative Scott Lipps (R-Franklin) thinks workers who help people with disabilities deserve a raise. According to the non-profit group, Bridge2Equality, the average wage is $10.55 per hour.

Lipps says a wage increase to $13 per hour has been passed in the Ohio House's version of the new two-year state budget. He is confident the Ohio Senate, which is considering the budget now, will go along with it.

“I think the Senate understands the importance of this to [the] quality of life for a lot of Ohioans and it’s an issue that hasn’t been addressed in a long time," Lipps says.

The budget must be passed by the full Ohio Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine by June 30th.