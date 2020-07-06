What Voting Might Look Like In Ohio This November

By 27 minutes ago
  • Dan Konik

Ohio has more of an idea about what this November’s election will look like now that the state’s election chief has handed down a directive outlining details to Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. 

Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive tells local boards to print additional ballots, get plenty of PPE and increase staff and poll workers.

Residential senior centers also can’t be polling locations but schools are being suggested as new sites. And local boards are ordered to deploy staff to make sure older Ohioans in senior facilities and those with disabilities have the opportunity to vote.  

To read the entire directive, click here

Tags: 
Voting
Coronavirus
Frank LaRose

