"White Lives Matter" Group Reportedly Planning Protest At Ohio Statehouse Sunday

Separatist groups using the hag tag “White Lives Matter” are protesting throughout the nation this week. One such group plans to gather at the Ohio Statehouse.

Ohio Highway Patrol Staff Lieutenant Craig Cvetan says he knows a group plans to gather at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday. He says his organization is prepared to provide safety.

“Troopers will be present to keep people safe and protect the property during any protest. And we always have troopers from around the state that are prepared to respond to an incident in the interest of public safety if they should be needed.”

Details about the event are still scarce: there’s no word yet on how many might be expected. But people using the hash tag, “White Lives Matter” have been talking on social media about a demonstration Sunday.