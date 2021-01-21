Why Ohio's Unemployment System Might Not Be Fixed Soon

By 50 minutes ago
  • Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services
    Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services
    Dan Konik

Ohio’s unemployment system continues to be a challenge for thousands of Ohioans who say it is slow and non-responsive. And the system has needed some major updates. 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says when he took over, there was a big problem with Ohio’s unemployment system – it was not connected to the internet cloud system. 

“It was clear we had to get on the cloud.  And that process was started. And that process, I’m told by our team, will finish but will not finish until the end of this year," DeWine told reporters today.

Kim Henderson, the head of agency that oversees Ohio’s unemployment system, says not being on the cloud means the state has to come up with work arounds when the federal government makes changes to the process for unemployment dollars. Still, she and DeWine say the state is working to improve the system as soon as possible. 

In addition to the technological challenges, the state's unemployment system has been dealing with fraudulant claims. Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says more than half of the 1.4 million Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits claims made in Ohio have been flagged for potential fraud. Both Husted and DeWine say their identities have been used to create fraudulant unemployment claims. As a result of fraud in the system, the federal government is now requiring more documentation in order to get the latest round of relief. Hall says that makes it harder for people to commit fraud but it also bogs down Ohio's already challenged unemployment system.

Tags: 
Gov. Mike DeWine
unemployment system
Coronavirus
coronavirus-unemployment
unemployment system not connected to the cloud
Kim Henderson
Ohio Dept of Job And Family Services

Related Content

DeWine Asks Biden For More COVID-19 Vaccine, National Strategies

By Jan 20, 2021
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The transition from a Trump to Biden administration means changes for the nation's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says there's one glaring issue the state needs help with moving forward.

Ohio Begins Phase 1B For COVID-19 Vaccinations

By Jan 19, 2021
Medical professionals at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center were among the first in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine last month.
Wexner Medical Center, Ohio State University

The state is vaccinating people 80-years-old and up as part of the next phase of the immunization rollout. But a scarcity of the vaccine and distribution errors are causing challenges in Ohio.

Will Mask Mandates Work To Reduce Coronavirus In Ohio?

By Jul 13, 2020
Masks sewn by Sew-hio
Marian Jacques

12 Ohio counties are under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to wear masks in indoor spaces and outdoors in areas where social distancing isn’t possible. That order is meant to reduce coronavirus rates in areas of the state where the virus is raging out of control. But the mask mandate is being met with mixed reactions.