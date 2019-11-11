World War Two Veteran Speaks Out Against Current Political Climate

    WWII vet Cecil Myers and his daughter, Linda Chaplin
Veterans around the state gathered today at events to honor their service. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, which offered free admissions to veterans and their families in honor of the occasion, paid its respects to those who have served their country.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman told veterans and their families gathered at a ceremony inside the one year old building that his father, a WWII veteran, routinely talked about those who served with him who didn't come back from the war.

Portman thanked the veterans, and their families, for their service.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a veteran himself, took the opportunity to encourage veterans to become more involved in politics by running for office, working the polls and vote.

One veteran in the crowd needed no encouragement to do that. 96-year-old Cecil Myers says he always votes. Myers was a tech sergeant in Guam during WWII. And when the war was over, he went to Europe to help rebuild communities. He says it bothers him when he sees elected officials fighting over politics so often these days.

“I think they bad mouth each other too much instead of doing their job. That’s what I think. Get out there and do their job. The people voted for them, work and do their job. Cause a little peace. Hell, they fight each other like kids," Myers said.

Myers spent over 20 years in the service before retiring. He now lives in suburban Columbus. Myers received a standing ovation from the crowd who attended the service. He was the only WWII veteran there. 

Veterans who attended gave the one year old National Veterans Museum and Memorial rave reviews. The facility in Columbus features history about veterans who served in all branches of the service in all of the U.S. wars. 

