Yost Argues Against Bringing Back Bitcoin Tax Payments

By 4 minutes ago
  • Igor Batrakov/shutterstock.com

This tax season the state of Ohio is no longer accepting bitcoin as a form of payment from businesses and Ohio's attorney general is making it clear that he's firmly against the idea of using cryptocurrency to pay taxes.

The state website OhioCrypto.com lasted for about 10 months before Yost said in a legal opinion that the program was created illegally.

The state's board of deposit would have to revive the program. Yost, a member of that board, says everyone can count him as a "no" vote.

"There is no reason for you to pay your tax liability or any other liability you have to the state of Ohio with anything other than good old United States dollars," Yost said during a forum of Ohio's statewide officeholders.

Josh Mandel, former state treasurer, said he created the program to show Ohio was embracing cryptocurrency. But his successor Treasurer Robert Sprague says he doesn't have any plans to bring it back.

Tags: 
bitcoin

Related Content

Treasurer Suspends Program Allowing Ohioans To Pay Taxes In Bitcoin

By Oct 2, 2019
A screenshot of the Ohiocrypto.com site, now showing a message saying it's been suspended.
ohiocrypto.com

After less than a year and a handful of transactions, the website that was allowing Ohioans to pay taxes in bitcoin has been shut down by state treasurer Robert Sprague.

State Has Taken In Two Bitcoin Tax Transactions Since November

By Feb 19, 2019
Igor Batrakov/shutterstock.com

The state has been allowing people to pay 23 kinds of taxes in the digital currency bitcoin for almost three months, in an effort to establish Ohio as a leader in blockchain technology.

Ohio Becomes First In Nation To Allow Businesses To Pay Taxes With Bitcoin

By Nov 26, 2018
Twitter @ohiotreasurer

Ohio is now the first in the country to allow payments in the digital currency bitcoin from businesses paying 23 kinds of taxes – from commercial activity taxes to gas and cigarette taxes to sales taxes to employee withholding taxes.