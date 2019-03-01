Yost Joins Two Federal Court Cases Dealing With Gun Regulations

By 8 minutes ago
  • Attorney General Dave Yost
    Attorney General Dave Yost
    Andy Chow

The state has joined two briefings filed with the U.S. Supreme Court on cases dealing with gun ownership and regulations. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one of the legal fights is about protecting the country from setting a dangerous precedent related to constitutional rights.

Ohio is among 23 states fighting a law in New Jersey that requires a gunowner to prove a justifiable need to carry a firearm outside of their residence.

Yost likens this to a threat on any other constitutional right.

“Can you imagine needing to go to the government and prove that you needed to have freedom of press or you needed freedom to worship at a particular place it’s absolutely absurd,” says Yost.

Ohio is also joining a court fight that disputes what Yost calls an overly burdensome ammunition “microstamping” regulation in California.

Yost recently said he doesn’t want Ohio jumping into court cases where judges end up making decisions on high-profile political issues. He says this is different because the courts should weigh-in on questions of constitutionality.

Tags: 
gun regulation
Dave Yost

Related Content

Eight Years Of Gov. John Kasich: Changes In Tone And Ideas

By Jan 3, 2019
In this file photo, Gov. John Kasich speaks at a Statehouse event in 2017.

Over the years, Kasich has brought forward a lot of ideas, and his tone has changed dramatically, as he’s worked to accomplish his goals and create a national persona as a Trump critic and a promoter of bipartisan compromise - with mixed results.

Kasich Vetoes Self-Defense Gun Bill

By Dec 19, 2018
Dan Konik

Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a pro-gun bill, HB228, that would have changed the way self-defense cases play out in court, shifting the burden from the defense to the prosecution. The legislation is what’s left of the “Stand Your Ground” bill after lawmakers took out the repeal of the "duty to retreat" provision.

AG Says He Wants $16 Million Back From Prescription Drug Middleman

By Feb 19, 2019
Attorney General Dave Yost (far left) sits on a panel with Treasurer Robert Sprague, Auditor Keith Faber and Secretary of State Frank LaRose at a forum sponsored by the Ohio Associated Press.
Andy Chow

Ohio’s attorney general said at a session with the Ohio Associated Press that one of the prescription drug middlemen working with the Bureau of Workers Compensation took millions of dollars in overpayments that rightfully belong the state. 