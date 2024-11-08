How soldiers in Ohio expressed support for American independence 250 years ago

The United States of America became a country nearly 250 years ago. But about two years before the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, a group of soldiers signed another important document in the middle of the Ohio Country.

The Fort Gower Resolves — written and signed in November of 1774 – is considered to be one of the earliest documents signaling support for American independence.

This weekend, 250 years after the document’s creation, historians are recognizing the moment’s importance with a conference at the Southeast Ohio History Center.

But just how did the Fort Gower Resolves come about? And what impact did they have? In case you missed this bit of Ohio history, Chris Matheney, the historic site manager of the Ohio Statehouse, joined the Ohio Newsroom to explain.

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

What were Virginian soldiers doing in Ohio Country?

“Lord Dunmore [the royal governor of Virginia at the time] and an army of Virginians had marched into the Ohio Country trying to bring peace [as Native Americans resisted white settlers' encroachment on their land as they moved west], ultimately through force of arms with the Native American tribes living there, like the Shawnee, the Seneca, the Ohio Seneca-Cayuga, the Delaware, the Lenape. It was a world war, in a way, right here in our Ohio Country.

“So that's what brought the soldiers in. But what we're talking about today is really what happened on the way back after peace was made at Camp Charlotte, which is near Circleville.”

Ohio Statehouse A map of Ohio shows the location of Fort Gower.

What motivated the soldiers to draft the Fort Gower Resolves?

“As the soldiers returned, Lord Dunmore and his entourage returned to Virginia, leaving his army to follow at their own pace. While the army was at Fort Gower [initially built as a supply depot because of its location at the confluence of the Hocking and Ohio rivers], they received word that the First Continental Congress had convened in September of 1774, and the news was electrifying to them.

“What the Congress had decided to do was basically send a strong remonstrance back to England about the Intolerable Acts [which the British referred to as the Coercive Acts]. These were a number of acts that King George III and the Parliament took to curb American rebellions, things like the closure of the Port of Boston.

“The First Continental Congress so emboldened these officers and men at Fort Gower, there in this wilderness outpost, that they decided to make their own resolves for liberty. And these resolves, known as the Fort Gower Resolves , which were signed by the officers on November 5, 1774, have some of the first stirrings of what we call the defense, or resolve, for American liberty.”

What did the Fort Gower Resolves say?

“The first part of the resolves talks about their faithful allegiance to His Majesty, King George III. You know, we weren't sure how this was going to end. We just knew that things needed to change. But — that's a big word — part of the resolves say this:

“But as the love of liberty, an attachment to the real interests and just rights of America outweigh every other consideration, we resolve that we will exert every power within us for the defense of American liberty and for the support of her just rights and privileges, not in any precipitant, riotous or tumultuous manner, but when regularly called forth by the unanimous voice of our countrymen.”

What’s the significance of the document in American history?

“The Fort Gower Resolves was signed by all the officers present, and they wanted to make sure that the word got back to the King and Parliament. So they had it published in the Virginia Gazette. They were published in five of the 13 original colonies or states, depending on how you want to call them. And they were read into the records of the House of Lords in London, where one member, after hearing this said, ‘Well, we may now know what to expect from the Virginia officers.’

“This was almost six months before Lexington and Concord, the shot heard around the world , and about 18 months before the Declaration of Independence.”

How have the Fort Gower Resolves influenced our democracy today?

“One of the ways: just being able to elect our own leaders. This is something that got started, in a way, in that very tumultuous year of 1774. [Voting] is something that we wanted to be able to do, but it was one of the things the Crown would not allow us to do.

“So I think it's a direct trace. It's something that we practice every year — being able to vote. And nothing could be more symbolic. November 5, 1774, is when those resolves were written here in the Ohio Country. And of course, November 5, 2024 — 250 years ago to the day, we had a [massive] turnout of voters.”

