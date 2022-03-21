State of the State 2022
Gov. Mike DeWine's State of the State address to the Ohio General Assembly
Republican Response To State Of The State 2022
Democratic Response to State of the State 2022
Republican Response To State Of The State 2022
Watch the Republican Response to State of the State 2022
Democratic Response to State of the State 2022
Watch the Democratic Response to State of the State 2022
Follow Statehouse News Bureau coverage of Gov. Mike DeWine's State of the State address.
Latest Stories
-
From touting increased funding for police and securing the U.S.-Mexico border to advocating for more mental health services and increased gun penalties, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) packed many messages into his first State of the State address since 2019.
-
Both a conservative think tank and a coalition of safety net advocates are hoping to hear about how billions in federal COVID-19 relief money will be used in Ohio.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says his speech to the Ohio General Assembly will focus on the foundational goals he had when he took office in 2019, which includes an emphasis on looking to the future.