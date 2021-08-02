2016 Voices of Voters

-
There are two million people living in the 32 counties that make up Appalachian Ohio. And the voters there could play a key role in determining the…
-
Ohio’s largest industry is agriculture, with one in seven Ohioans connected to that industry. In the second installment in the Statehouse News Bureau’s…
-
Millennial voters are tied with Baby Boomers as the largest single group of potential voters. The Pew Research Center says there are 69 million people…
-
Women make up more than half of the voters in Ohio. Women’s issues and the way women are treated have dominated the talk through much of this year’s…
-
One in three eligible American voters are people of color. Not only does this presidential election have the most ethnically and racially diverse voter…