2018 Issue 1

Community organizers are rallying against the resolution that would make it harder for citizens to put an issue on the statewide ballot. They say the…
This week lawmakers are returning for a lame duck session, with hearings set on a so-called right to work bill and a Republican-backed bill on free speech…
Leaders of the Ohio Legislature say it’s time to look at changing the methods citizens groups are using to try to change the state’s constitution. House…
The Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says while he and many others didn’t support Issue 1, the criminal sentencing and drug treatment reform plan that…
For the third time in four years, Ohio voters soundly rejected a constitutional amendment that cost supporters millions to put on the ballot. There is…
The only issue on the statewide ballot in Ohio was trounced by a two-to-one margin. Voters rejected the constitutional amendment that would have lowered…
An Ohio pastor who was speaking out in support of Issue 1, the state ballot issue that would provide drug users and possessors with treatment instead of…
Voters in Ohio will see one statewide issue on the ballot. Supporters have said this constitutional amendment will steer non-violent drug offenders away…
The state budget office is saying that if Issue 1 passes this fall, it will cost local communities more money for a variety of reasons. That’s a main…
The Ohio State Coroners Association has come out adamantly against the only issue on the statewide ballot, saying they can’t be for any measure that makes…