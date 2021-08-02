-
Abortion clinics that wanted a temporary restraining order against the state over a new law didn’t get it. But they will get another court hearing soon.…
The Ohio Supreme Court has made two big decisions on abortion involving two separate but related cases, by ruling on a case involving one of Ohio’s eight…
The state’s leading abortion rights group is asking a Supreme Court justice to remove herself from two cases involving abortion providers coming before…
A decision by the Ohio Department of Health to order a Dayton area abortion clinic to shut down is drawing criticism and praise. Abortion opponents say…