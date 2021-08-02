-
Ohio House Republicans added a provision into Gov. Mike DeWine’s two-year state budget that would erase violations of his COVID health orders by bars and…
The mandatory halting of sales of alcohol at Ohio bars at 10pm is getting pushback from owners, customers and elected officials. But Gov. Mike DeWine says…
Bars throughout the state have been begging Gov. Mike DeWine to loosen the restriction put in place under a coronavirus order that requires them to cut…
Five Ohio bars were cited in the first weekend of the state’s new order banning alcohol sales past 10pm. The Ohio Investigative Unit has said most bars…
A bill that would allow bars and restaurants to use parking lots, green space and even streets for social distancing for customers is now being considered…
As restaurants and bars that had been closed since March opened for outdoor dining this weekend, pictures of packed patios from around the state appeared…