behavioral health redesign

-
Gov. John Kasich says his Medicaid department has made some changes in required background checks on behavioral and mental health providers – a…
-
On Sunday – the start of the state’s new fiscal year – the most complicated change the behavioral health system in Ohio has ever undergone officially…
-
Behavioral Health Providers Say "Rapid Response Teams" For Overhaul Aren't Responding Rapidly At AllOn Sunday, the state will officially move providers of behavioral health services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care. That’s a huge change…
-
In a little over two weeks, mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans will be moved into Medicaid managed care. But many behavioral…
-
While the Speaker saga drags on, there are more than 150 bills that are awaiting action in the House. One is a measure that would preserve money for a…
-
Senator Says Redesign For Behavioral Health System Won't Be Delayed, In Spite Of Providers' ConcernsThe state is moving mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, but providers say this huge redesign…
-
The state is moving mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, and it’s the biggest and most…
-
The state is redesigning the way mental health and addiction services are covered under health care plans. Those services are critical in fighting the…