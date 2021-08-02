Betty Sutton

-
Since President Trump took office, thousands of Ohio women have taken to the White House and the Statehouse, advocating for abortion rights and equal pay…
-
The governor's race is shaping up to be expensive, according to the campaign finance filings for the last six months of last year. And the money leaders…
-
Two big announcements in the governor's race - the Democratic field narrowed as two candidates teamed up, and the Republican field is full with the…
-
A Facebook post from the only Democratic justice on the Ohio Supreme Court is raising eyebrows today. But in an interview, Bill O’Neill, the only Democrat…
-
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray is announcing he’ll step down from that post before the end of the month. That’s thought by…
-
After months of speculation, it appears a shake-up in the Democratic race for governor next year is starting. A potential candidate who is likely to be a…
-
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has announced he’ll be filing to run for Governor next year – on one condition. From Ohio Public Radio station…
-
The Ohio Republican Party is taking a Democrat to task for what it calls a secret deal with a hedge fund to do student loan collections. But the Democrat…
-
There are nearly seven months till the primary for governor next year. But the four announced Democratic candidates for governor proceeded as if the race…
-
There was a lot of hype built around Rich Cordray’s visit to Cincinnati to speak to labor groups. But that hype fizzled when it was clear that the former…