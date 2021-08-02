Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
bill to repeal election changes in state budget
Government/Politics
Bill Would Repeal Two Election Law Changes Put Into State Budget
Jo Ingles
,
Democrats and groups representing voters have been critical of two changes in election laws that are in the new state budget. Now, there’s a bill that…
Listen
•
0:58