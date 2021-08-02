-
Hours after signing Ohio’s new two-year budget into law, Gov. Mike DeWine took questions from reporters about his 14 vetoes – and about one measure he…
-
Leaders of Ohio’s eight largest school districts are urging lawmakers working on reconciling the difference between House and Senate passed budgets to…
-
In recent years, when big budget bills have passed, controversial changes in laws over abortion have been attached. And it's happening in this budget as…
-
As Ohio lawmakers debate Ohio’s new two-year budget, groups representing low-income and working Ohioans are calling for what they call the “People’s…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out his proposed two-year state budget. It sinks $1 billion into one-time spending.DeWine says his plan would use $1 billion of…
-
Blaming the pandemic for negatively impacting state revenue, Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered budget cuts, but also restored some of the money that was cut…
-
Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off. The coronavirus pandemic.…
-
Ohio’s new budget is in place, after the House and Senate couldn’t agree and a temporary spending plan was passed. That means agencies can operate with…
-
Many of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 budget vetoes had to do with changes to Ohio’s Medicaid system. And part of that involves the two pharmacy benefit managers…
-
Finally, Ohio has a new two-year operating budget. Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law this morning.Lawmakers who failed to meet the constitutional June…