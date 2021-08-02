-
An environmental group and an oil and gas industry lobbying group are both praising a bill that passed the House that would streamline the process of…
Ohio tax collections for the fiscal year that ended last month were more than $850 million off estimates. But the state ended the year with a balance of…
The state budget director took a lot of heat for tax collections that came in nearly a billion dollars below his projections. That office is trying to…
The state budget director was off by almost a billion dollars in its projections on tax collections for the fiscal year. But his prediction that the year…
Business and labor leaders, as well as Ohio’s cities, are very concerned about how some money is being moved around to balance the budget in the face of a…
New numbers from the state budget office show Senate Republicans were correct in saying they needed to close a billion dollar hole in the upcoming budget.…
An income tax break for Ohio’s small businesses in recent years is under fire from Democrats and some Republicans. They say the current budget situation…
As the state’s budget shortfall approaches a billion dollars, a tax cut adopted four years ago is getting close attention. The small business tax cut…
Local government leaders believe municipalities are taking some big hits in the latest state budget proposal. Those advocates say this could create a…
Senate Democrats are sounding off on the changes Republican leadership made in the House version of the state budget, which the GOP says will deal with a…