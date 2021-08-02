business taxes

-
Democratic lawmakers in the Ohio House who have been pushing for years to eliminate sales tax for feminine hygiene products were finally able to get it…
Ohio is now the first in the country to allow payments in the digital currency bitcoin from businesses paying 23 kinds of taxes – from commercial activity…
A state budget provision just taking effect would change an 80-year-old policy, requiring those who want to dispute tax decisions go to one of 12 regional…
Gov. John Kasich’s budget includes a plan that would have businesses file a specific tax through the state, instead of through the municipality where…