-
Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) lost a bitter battle for the Republican nomination for a Senate seat representing her southwest Ohio district. And…
-
12 Ohio counties are under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to wear masks in indoor spaces and outdoors in areas where social distancing isn’t possible. That…
-
The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives says he cannot compel members to practice some of the safety measures recommended by Ohio’s health…
-
A similar bill was introduced last year, after a veto fight with former Gov. John Kasich resulted in a stripped down version that eventually passed. Rep.…
-
The Butler County Democratic Party wants the Joint Legislative Ethics Committee, the state panel that deals with ethical violation of lawmakers, to…
-
The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is criticizing a bill to give tax credits to people who donate to non-profit pregnancy crisis centers that steer…
-
For the third time, a bill that bans abortion from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected has passed the Ohio House and Senate. But this time will likely…
-
Tomorrow, the full Ohio House will vote on a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It's been renamed the "Human Rights Protection Act"…
-
A longtime state representative is formally apologizing for comments he made at a going away party earlier this week – comments that had other lawmakers…
-
The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Republicans and Democrats at the Statehouse backing competing bills. And there are…