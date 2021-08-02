-
A group of children services experts from around Ohio are putting together recommendations to improve the system. They say their mission must keep moving…
A collection of case workers and mentors who work with kids experiencing trauma gathered in Columbus to discuss how their programs can better address…
The Ohio House version of the new two-year state budget has proposed doubling the $30 million Gov. Mike DeWine asked for to take care of foster children…
Children services officials are celebrating a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine that nearly doubles the amount of state funding that goes towards their…
Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has said children’s initiatives are a top priority. But one group that advocates for kids says it’s going to push him to prove that…
On the same day that the federal government released stats showing Ohio has the second-highest opioid death rate in the nation, the state’s children…
In the last seven years, the number of children taken into custody by children services agencies in Ohio soared by nearly 20%, and half of those cases…
Ohio leads the nation in opiate overdose deaths, with an average of eight people dying each day last year. And thousands more are addicted, and in many…