Citizens for Community Values

-
A suit has been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court by families who are affected by the legislature’s recently imposed 60-day moratorium on vouchers for the…
-
Some Ohio lawmakers are backing a bill passed by the House that they say protects the religious rights of students. Opponents say it’s unnecessary and…
-
As the state’s budget crisis drags on into a second week, a resolution has been introduced in the legislature that declares pornography a public health…
-
The four candidates vying to be the Republican nominee in next year’s governor’s race sat down for separate twenty-minute interviews last night in a…