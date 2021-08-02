-
More than a thousand people concerned about climate change turned out at Otterbein University in Westerville north of Columbus for the first town hall…
Hundreds of students skipped class to rally at the Ohio Statehouse for action against climate change as part of the worldwide Climate Strike protest. The…
A new report from the Ohio Environmental Council and Policy Matters Ohio says climate change has significant negative impacts on children's health, which…
The Trump Administration is touting a new report that shows a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions nationwide. But Ohio environmental advocates say the…
A new study from an environmental group says summer fun, as we know it, is changing -- that traditional summer activities, like going to the beach or even…
Several Ohio cities, colleges and universities are joining a nationwide alliance to create a show of force to the country that they’re dedicated to…
President Obama’s main plan to fight climate change is now being challenged in court. And while environmental groups have already advocated for the plan,…