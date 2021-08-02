coronavirus - bars

-
One of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 14 vetoes struck a provision of the state budget that got a lot of early attention – the erasing of COVID-19 violations by bars…
Ohio House Republicans added a provision into Gov. Mike DeWine’s two-year state budget that would erase violations of his COVID health orders by bars and…
Ohio’s restaurant and bar owners are saying they expect business to pick up this summer. But they are worried about having enough employees to handle the…
Ohio lawmakers will look over yet another measure to pull back on Gov. Mike DeWine’s power to issue health orders. A new bill proposed by one of his…
The curfew that closed Ohio’s restaurants and bars in late evening hours since November has been lifted. But is there evidence that curfew actually…
Ohio’s restaurants and bars say Congress needs to get to work immediately to give them more federal dollars to offset the losses associated with the…
More than a half a million people work in Ohio’s bar and restaurant industry, which is pushing back on an announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine in his…
Saying the coronavirus is "more intense, widespread and dangerous" than it's ever been and that every single county has a high rate of virus spread, Gov.…
The mandatory halting of sales of alcohol at Ohio bars at 10pm is getting pushback from owners, customers and elected officials. But Gov. Mike DeWine says…
Cincinnati’s mayor and police chief have asked Gov. Mike DeWine to lift the prohibition on alcohol sales after 10pm from their bars, saying that ban is…