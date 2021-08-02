Coronavirus - budget

-
Along with individual stimulus checks and more help for the unemployed, there’s a lot of money headed to Ohio and its cities and counties once the latest…
Preliminary Ohio budget numbers for last month show tax collections are up across the board. And that could mean a surprising change in plans in how the…
Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out his proposed two-year state budget. It sinks $1 billion into one-time spending.DeWine says his plan would use $1 billion of…
Democrats in Ohio’s Senate have laid out their priorities for the upcoming budget. Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says the…
In 2020, Republican state lawmakers introduced and passed bills to restrict fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s authority in pandemic-related health…
Lawmakers are finally getting a look at the $2.5 billion state capital improvements budget, delayed for months by the pandemic. State budget director Kim…
The Columbus Museum of Art has announced it was laying off 39 employees and slashing their budget due to money lost during coronavirus. It’s the latest…
The state’s tax revenue report for July was the first one showing gains in three months. But Ohio’s chief budget officer says she expects the economic…
After three months of declines, Ohio took in 8% more in taxes than the Office of Budget and Management estimated, though much of that is connected to the…
Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off. The coronavirus pandemic.…