coronavirus - financial relief

Governor Mike DeWine has signed into law a $465 million bill meant to help lower-income Ohioans pay for rent and mortgages. The new law (HB 167) has…
Arts organizations in Ohio and around the country are waiting for the relaunch of a system that will allow them to apply for billions in COVID relief –…
Ohioans will have more time to get their state taxes done this year. The deadline for filing and paying those has been delayed.April 15th is no longer the…
President Biden will travel to Columbus next week to promote the federal COVID relief package that will send $11.2 billion to Ohio and its local…
$2.2 billion is coming to Ohio’s 88 counties from the new COVID relief package, and another $2.2 billion will go to 930 Ohio cities and villages. And…
Experts say a component of the newly signed federal COVID relief package could lift millions of children out of poverty. The American Rescue Plan puts…
Congress has passed a $1.9-trillion-dollar COVID relief package along party lines. It didn’t get a single Republican vote. The Republican leader of the…
Along with individual stimulus checks and more help for the unemployed, there’s a lot of money headed to Ohio and its cities and counties once the latest…
Ohio’s Democratic senior US Senator says he’s confident the minimum wage will be raised quickly and substantially, even though a provision to hike it to…
Unemployment and financial problems from the pandemic have brought millions of people to food banks, which are serving 150,000 more Ohioans per month than…